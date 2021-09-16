Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,257 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $656.06 million, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

