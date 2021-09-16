The Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) recently:

9/10/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $331.00.

8/20/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $307.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $299.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $299.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

