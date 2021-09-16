Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,525 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 998% compared to the typical volume of 321 call options.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.39. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

