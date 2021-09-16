TEGNA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,924 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,882% compared to the typical daily volume of 198 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

