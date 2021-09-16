Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

