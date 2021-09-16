HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 14,611 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Macy’s by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after acquiring an additional 423,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of M stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

