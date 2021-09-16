HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,797 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after buying an additional 393,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,451,000 after buying an additional 154,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cognex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,237,000 after buying an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

