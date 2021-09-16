HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

