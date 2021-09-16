Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 591.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 1,006,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

