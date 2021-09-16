CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.04 and last traded at $66.04. Approximately 460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 437,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -369.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

