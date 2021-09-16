BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells $1,116,660.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George B. Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 965,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

