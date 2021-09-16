Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Up 4.2%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $44.82. Approximately 2,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 436,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

