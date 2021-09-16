US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,096 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after acquiring an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $14,677,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $17,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.