Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,713 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $238.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.08 and a 200 day moving average of $198.05. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $253.61. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

