Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 189.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,080,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 80.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after buying an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2,975.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

