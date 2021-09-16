Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,215 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $181.71 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.37. The firm has a market cap of $254.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

