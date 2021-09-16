Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells $269,400.00 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alico alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alico by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.