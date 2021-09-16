Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $175,350.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $205.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ontrak by 89.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

