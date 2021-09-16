Robert Bindert Huizinga Sells 10,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Bindert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $489,375.00.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

