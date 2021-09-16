Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Veritex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Veritex by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Veritex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.