Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 43.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after buying an additional 323,930 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,097,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,272,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,243,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CORE shares. Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

