Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after buying an additional 1,010,025 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after buying an additional 706,100 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

VIRT opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

