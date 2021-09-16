Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 75.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,846,124.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,452 shares of company stock worth $3,348,540. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.31 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.