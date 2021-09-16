180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the August 15th total of 895,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ ATNF opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,689,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.