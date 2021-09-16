Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 230 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

