Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

EGRX opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

