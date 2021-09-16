Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,460 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

COG stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

