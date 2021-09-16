Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 584 American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $191.66 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.38 and its 200 day moving average is $144.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

