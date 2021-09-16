Head-To-Head Survey: Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) versus Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Largo Resources and Martin Marietta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Martin Marietta Materials 0 9 5 0 2.36

Largo Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.54%. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus price target of $342.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.27%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Largo Resources and Martin Marietta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.03 $6.76 million $0.11 120.18 Martin Marietta Materials $4.73 billion 4.76 $721.00 million $11.54 31.31

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Martin Marietta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66% Martin Marietta Materials 15.81% 13.18% 7.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Largo Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

