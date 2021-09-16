Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

