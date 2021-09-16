Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 215.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter worth $2,051,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 32.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

