$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $296.40 on Thursday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $299.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

