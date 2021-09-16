Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $772,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $718,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

