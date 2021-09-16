Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Calix were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

CALX stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

