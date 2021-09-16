Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EVERTEC were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1,565.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 88,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 80.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

