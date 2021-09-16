Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

