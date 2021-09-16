Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $23.47

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.47, but opened at $24.22. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands.

DAWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

