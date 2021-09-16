Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.14

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 6.14 and last traded at 6.22, with a volume of 7487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beachbody in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.