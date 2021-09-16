Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 75.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,854 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rite Aid by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 16.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 3.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rite Aid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Rite Aid stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.51 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

