Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.68.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

