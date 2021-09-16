Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,218 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $87.95 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

