Sei Investments Co. Has $2.80 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $142.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 338.55 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,138 shares of company stock worth $39,212,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.