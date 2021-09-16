MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in MarketAxess by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $425.79 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.79 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

