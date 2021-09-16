Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,111 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Kirby worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEX stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

