Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYKE opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $448.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

