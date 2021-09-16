Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Progress Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 29.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 65,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,982,000.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

