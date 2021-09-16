Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 777 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 611,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 63,183 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,699,000 after buying an additional 91,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

