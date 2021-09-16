Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 423 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PRA Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 142,590 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in PRA Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 221,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PRA Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the period.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,514. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRAA opened at $41.47 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

