Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $260,000 Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Knowles by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

