Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.41. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 3,875 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $680.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

